CCL partners with Microsoft to become a "multi-cloud evangelist"

Andrew Allan (CCL) Credit: IDG

CCL and Microsoft announced a three-year strategic reseller partnership today aiming to drive migration to Microsoft Azure cloud technologies.

CCL said the partnership marks the continued transformation of the company from an in-country platform and IT specialist to becoming a "multi-cloud evangelist".

Under the agreement, Microsoft will support CCL in continuing the development of its Azure expertise to enable the reseller to meet the demand for tailored Microsoft Azure cloud and hybrid cloud Azure Stack solutions.

The move comes after Spark-owned CCL introduced direct peering to improve connectivity between its systems and Azure late last year.

Local technology providers Revera and Computer Concepts merged in 2019 to create an organisation that can deliver multi-cloud solutions and services.

Revera was a long-standing supplier to the all of government IaaS panel, alongside Datacom and IBM.

“Our focus has always been on enabling Kiwi businesses to successfully adopt cloud technologies, but this is the next step in our evolution to become the most trusted New Zealand IT and cloud services provider," said CCL CEO Andrew Allan.

“In order to lead technology discussions with our clients, we knew we needed to evolve the conversation from a purely in-country 'as a service' solution, to exploring what is best suited for our customers and how we can enable that."

The partnership with Microsoft allows CCL to continue to build its Azure expertise and develop complementary products and services, Allan said.



According to the recent IDC New Zealand Cloud Heatmap report, revenue from managed cloud services is expected to almost double from $582 million in 2019 to more than $1 billion in New Zealand by 2023.

Microsoft New Zealand general manager Barrie Sheers said the partnership reflected the hunger for scalable, secure cloud platforms that will enable New Zealand organisations to realise the benefits of AI, big data and other modern technologies.

“Microsoft’s research shows innovation and productivity in New Zealand organisations are set to rise at least 50 per cent by 2021 thanks to AI adoption, while the government is focused on providing secure, accessible, digital services to all New Zealanders," he said.

"However, none of this would be possible without the massive scalability and flexibility of the public and hybrid cloud."

$24 million of Spark's $70 million half-year revenue lift reported in February came from its cloud, security and service management businesses, including the now merged CCL/Revera.

While mobile revenues, up $31 million, made the biggest contribution to Spark's 4 per cent overall revenue gain in the first half of 2020, a 12.3 per cent year-on-year lift in the company's ICT segment also helped to offset declines in voice and other managed services.



