NZ software and service sector surges, exports overtake wine

The overall value of domestic and export sales closes in on $10 billion, up 31 percent from 2017.

ICT industry grows strongly, overtaking wine exports in 2019. Credit: Dreamstime

Export sales of software and services by the ICT sector reached $2.1 billion in 2019, up 47 per cent from 2017, Stats NZ said today.



The growth in ICT exports was driven by increased sales of published software, which reached almost $1 billion in 2019.

“Despite flying under the radar, ICT services exports are now larger than the more celebrated Kiwi exports such as wine, which is one of our top 10 goods sold overseas,” senior analyst Nicholas Cox said.



While exports grew significantly, sales to domestic customers dominated the ICT sector, at $7.8 billion in 2019.

The overall value of domestic and export sales was $9.8 billion, an increase of 31 percent from 2017.



The ICT sector also sells services such as technical support, IT design, and hosting.

Sales of IT design, consulting, and development services, and of IT technical support, were each valued at $2.5 billion in 2019.

Hosting and IT infrastructure services were a growing market with $1.7 billion of sales.



The figures were sourced from the Stats NZ ICT supply survey 2019, which measures the commodity and type of sales from businesses associated with the ICT industries.

