AWS cancels Sydney Summit due to COVID-19

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has cancelled its upcoming Sydney conference amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The cloud giant announced the decision to cull its AWS Summit Sydney and Amazon Innovation Day 2020 after “careful review of the current situation with COVID-19”.

The event was due to take place between March 31 and April 2 at Sydney’s International Convention Centre, Sydney.

“We would like to ask you for your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” AWS told attendees on its website.

“We are currently looking at all options for a follow-up event and will communicate those details as soon as they are available.”

AWS has followed a number of fellow technology companies in either cancelling or postponing conference events due to the spread of COVID-19.

Cisco became one of the first to make such a decision in Australia by cancelling its upcoming Cisco Live event in Melbourne.

Last month, Salesforce moved to cancel its physical regional World Tour event for Sydney due to coronavirus concerns and has replaced it with a “reimagined” version that will be streamed completely online.

Globally, Google has cancelled its I/O developer conference and its Google Cloud Next will online only amid the virus outbreak.

Other global and local tech conferences by the likes of Microsoft, HP and Facebook have also been scrapped.