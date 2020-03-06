Menu
Say goodbye to .NET Core 3.0

Microsoft has declared the end of support for .NET Core 3.0 and advised users to move to .NET Core 3.1

Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Rob van der Meijden

.NET Core 3.0, an implementation of Microsoft’s open source development platform that first debuted nearly 18 months ago, reached its end of life on March 3, 2020.

Microsoft advises users to move applications and environments over to .NET Core 3.1. Upgrade instructions can be found on devblogs.microsoft.com. With the end-of-life status, .NET Core updates will no longer will include updates and patches for version 3.0.

Superseded by .NET Core 3.1, which was released on December 3, 2019, .NET Core 3.0 was considered a “Current” release. As a long-term supported (LTS) release, .NET Core 3.1 will be supported by Microsoft for at least three years.

LTS releases include stable components and features, requiring few updates. LTS releases are considered good for hosting applications that are not intended to be updated often. Current releases, meanwhile, have features and components that are new and could undergo frequent changes. Current releases are suitable for applications in active development. Both LTS and Current releases receive critical fixes throughout their lifecycle.


