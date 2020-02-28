Menu
Dicker Data hits A$116M revenue in New Zealand

Dicker Data hits A$116M revenue in New Zealand

The distributor’s trans-Tasman business as a whole generated nearly A$1.8 billion revenue during the year

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
David Dicker (Dicker Data)

David Dicker (Dicker Data)

Credit: Dicker Data

Dicker Data’s New Zealand operation pulled in A$115.9 million in revenue during the company’s financial year ending 31 December 2019, with the distributor’s trans-Tasman business as a whole generating nearly A$1.8 billion revenue during the year. 

The Australian-listed distributor reported New Zealand earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of A$1.8 million for the year, and profit after income tax of A$825,000 in the country. 

Across the entire company, Dicker Data ended 2019 with growth across all metrics, including after-tax profit, which rose by 67.3 per cent up to A$54.3 million.

Revenue also increased by 17.9 per cent, with Australia growing revenues at 16.8 per cent and New Zealand at 38.4 per cent, totalling nearly A$1.8 billion. 

As detailed in the directors’ report submitted to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), the distributor's software business saw the sharpest growth of 38.5 per cent to A$429.1 million, followed by hardware at 12.6 per cent to A$1.3 billion and then its services business rising by 6 per cent to A$8.1 million.

Within software, the strongest growth was seen in its recurring revenue products, which increased by 47.9 per cent up to A$366.5 million.

While profitability increased, so too did operating costs, rising by 8 per cent to A$86.8 million, due to an increase of salary related expenses.

Commenting on the results, the distributor's CEO  David Dicker, called the results “truly outstanding” and “an incredible outcome”.

Dicker said the acquisition of Express Data back in 2014 had been a highlight, claiming that it has more than doubled its profit from initial targets.

“When we acquired Express Data in 2014 one of our goals was a A$30 million profit in the first year of operation,” he said.

“There were doubters that we could do that, but we achieved it. In just five years we have more than doubled what seemed like a pretty ambitious target.”

The sale of Dicker Data’s current distribution location in August 2019 to make way for a larger one contributed to a profit of A$12.2 million, which the CEO said was a “winning strategy.”

“We built 230 Captain Cook Drive for approximately A$24 million in 2010, while the commercial property market was in a severe down-turn, but we rode it out,” he said.

The construction of the new distribution centre is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

Later in 2020 we will be moving next door into a new, improved and virtually double sized facility. The close proximity will also help with a very efficient move.

While not going into specifics, the distributor also plans to capitalise on the “momentum and opportunity ahead as businesses now look to further accelerate the time to realising their goals through further investment into technology.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Dicker Data

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 