Menu
Microsoft begins blocking 'unwanted applications' like adware and cryptominers, using Edge

Microsoft begins blocking 'unwanted applications' like adware and cryptominers, using Edge

New anti-PUA feature must be manually toggled on, however

Mark Hachman Mark Hachman (PC World (US online))
Comments
Credit: Microsoft

Beginning with the current version of Microsoft Edge, Microsoft will begin blocking adware, Bitcoin miners, and other unwanted apps that sometimes accompany apps that users download from the web.

Microsoft Edge version 80 contains a new Settings menu with the option to “Block potentially unwanted apps,” which works in conjunction with Windows’ Microsoft Defender SmartScreen to detect and warn against what Microsoft calls PUAs, or Potentially Unwanted Apps. Microsoft has listed what it considers to be common PUAs here.

If turned on, Edge will block these apps by default, though you’ll have the option to override Microsoft’s decision and allow the app to download and install.

Microsoft’s new PUA protections live in the Settings menuCredit: Microsoft
Microsoft’s new PUA protections live in the Settings menu

The new option takes Windows’ own built-in protection in a different direction. To date, Microsoft’s efforts have been focused primarily on malware. The company’s answer to that has been the Microsoft Store, which has a list of curated apps that Microsoft has already approved.

But far more applications can be downloaded from third-party app stores or from the web itself, where users must depend on the trustworthiness of the app’s author.

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft makes clear, moreover, that PUAs are not malware, per se. Adware or cryptominers don’t necessarily harm your PC; they simply slow it down. Some anti-malware applications already identify applications like cryptominers and block them.

Microsoft’s code now attempts to sniff out piggybacked applications that come bundled with apps that are otherwise harmless.

Edge’s protections against PUAs are off by default, though they can be turned on by going to Edge’s Settings menu, then to Privacy and Services > Services > Block potentially unwanted apps.

If a PUA is detected, you’ll see a notification, like the images shown in this article. You’ll then have the option to reject the app entirely, or let Microsoft know that it’s okay to download. Microsoft will take this feedback and incorporate it, Microsoft said in a blog post.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Microsoft

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 