ConnectNZ partners with AVer for Zoom-compatible conferencing gear

Zoom was founded in 2011 and went public on the Nasdaq last year. Credit: Zoom

Taiwan-based video conferencing technology company AVer has added Connect NZ to its global network of partners.

AVer’s video conferencing technology includes Zoom-compatible cameras, speakerphones and USB plug-and-play innovations.

Auckland-based Connect NZ has five offices nationwide and is also the exclusive reseller of conferencing tech developer Zoom in New Zealand.

It provides provides a variety of technologies and services including SaaS, unified communications, IT, audio visual, design, consultancy to services to government, enterprise, and corporate customers.

AVer’s partnership with Connect will ensure best of breed products are included in Connect’s meeting room offerings that feature a comprehensive range of Zoom Rooms types, huddle rooms, large conference rooms, and bespoke spaces, AVer said today.

Analyst firm Frost & Sullivan mentions New Zealand as one of the countries “leading the adoption of video collaboration solutions among emerging verticals such as healthcare, logistics, and eCommerce” in the Asia-Pacific region.

Connect NZ, with 40 years of video conferencing experience and an established presence, was uniquely positioned to capitalise on that potential, AVer said.

The products available via Connect NZ will include the CAM520 pro conferencing camera, the CAM340+

huddle room conference camera, and the VB342+ video soundbar, all of which are certified for use

with the Zoom platform.

ConnectNZ and California-based Zoom are hosting an update session in Auckland on 5 March featuring Zoom room enhancements, Microsoft Teams integration, integrated digital signage and other topics.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan announced on Wednesday that the company would be lifting a 40-minute limit on video calls for its free version inside China as the country continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus.