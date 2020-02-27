Menu
OA Systems teams with Ireland's Solgari for MS Dynamics communications push

OA Systems is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Gold partner, Solgari a premium ISV

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
OA Systems and Solgari team to deliver Microsoft Dynamics 365 communications solution in New Zealand.

Credit: Rob O'Neill

Auckland-based OA Systems is partnering to deliver Irish company Solgari's Dynamics 365 all-channel communications system in the local market.

OA Systems is a long-standing provider of Dynamics 365 customer engagement solutions across public sector, financial services and manufacturing industries in New Zealand.

It is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Gold Partner while Solgari is a premium tier member of Microsoft’s business applications ISV Connect programme.

Solgari works with Microsoft's direct sales teams and partners who are building customer cloud solutions on Dynamics 365.

The new partnership is aimed at addressing opportunities created by strong adoption of Dynamics 365 online globally, with growth of up to 50 per cent a year.

Microsoft, meanwhile, is focusing on solutions from independent software vendors that extend significant customer value on top of Dynamics 365.

Solgari's Dynamics 365 all-channel cloud communications solution is used by Dynamics 365 Online businesses in 40 countries to date to help manage heavy inbound and outbound customer communications across multiple channels as well as delivering compliance and data analytics functionality.

Paul Mulvenna, head of Asia Pacific at Solgari said New Zealand was an important market for Solgari and with its premium tier status within the business applications ISV Connect programme, it was crucial the company had a strong local partner to help handle local customer requirements. 

"OA Systems brings us that presence with a proven track record, customer base and strong relationship with the local Microsoft direct sales team," Mulvenna said.

Derek Nuzum, managing director at OA Systems, said Solgari was recognised by Microsoft as a strategic ISV delivering a strongly in-demand all-channel, all-function cloud communications solution as part of Dynamics 365.

OA Systems was founded in 1992 as Office Automation Systems.


Tags CloudMicrosoftsolgariDynamics 365OA Systems

