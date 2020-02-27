Valocity poised to accelerate global sales via Microsoft co-sell partnership

Carmen Vicelich (Valocity) Credit: Supplied

Kiwi mortgage and property valuation platform Valocity has achieved Microsoft Gold partner status and teamed with Microsoft's global sales force, which will now sell the platform globally.

Valocity’s modular, customisable cloud-based platform digitises the end-to-end mortgage valuation process with Microsoft Azure services, delivering API’s and micro-services through browser and mobile apps and integrating with legacy banking infrastructure.

Valocity "co-sell ready designation" comes under Microsoft's One Commercial Partner (OCP) programme, which positions it to sell through Microsoft’s own international networks.

“Becoming a Microsoft IP Co-Sell Partner is a game-changer for technology providers because the programme gives them support from Microsoft’s large, global sales force to drive new business, in new markets” says Hamish McNee, Microsoft NZ senior independent software vendor partner development manager.

Microsoft’s global sales force will now collaborate with Valocity to accelerate its global expansion.

Before a lender can say "ye"s to granting a mortgage it must validate and value the property.

Valocity's platform connects the entire ecosystem of lenders, brokers, valuers and their consumers to digitise and streamline the valuation process.

Valocity also helps address other valuation challenges such as increased customer expectations, risk management, regulatory complexity and the automation of manual processes.

Valocity founder and global chief executive Carmen Vicelich said partnerships are the key to the company's success.

"We have always partnered with the industry to co-design the platform and microservices," she said. "So, it's fitting that we're now partnering with a global technology innovator and leader to accelerate our international growth strategy."