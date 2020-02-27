Menu
Valocity poised to accelerate global sales via Microsoft co-sell partnership

Valocity poised to accelerate global sales via Microsoft co-sell partnership

Azure-based platform gains support of Microsoft's global sales force

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Carmen Vicelich (Valocity)

Carmen Vicelich (Valocity)

Credit: Supplied

Kiwi mortgage and property valuation platform Valocity has achieved Microsoft Gold partner status and teamed with Microsoft's global sales force, which will now sell the platform globally.

Valocity’s modular, customisable cloud-based platform digitises the end-to-end mortgage valuation process with Microsoft Azure services, delivering API’s and micro-services through browser and mobile apps and integrating with legacy banking infrastructure. 

Valocity "co-sell ready designation" comes under Microsoft's One Commercial Partner (OCP) programme, which positions it to sell through Microsoft’s own international networks.

“Becoming a Microsoft IP Co-Sell Partner is a game-changer for technology providers because the programme gives them support from Microsoft’s large, global sales force to drive new business, in new markets” says Hamish McNee, Microsoft NZ senior independent software vendor partner development manager. 

Microsoft’s global sales force will now collaborate  with Valocity to accelerate its global expansion. 

Before a lender can say "ye"s to granting a mortgage it must validate and value the property. 

Valocity's platform connects the entire ecosystem of lenders, brokers, valuers and their consumers to digitise and streamline the valuation process. 

Valocity also helps address other valuation challenges such as increased customer expectations, risk management, regulatory complexity and the automation of manual processes.  

Valocity founder and global chief executive Carmen Vicelich said partnerships are the key to the company's success. 

"We have always partnered with the industry to co-design the platform and microservices," she said. "So, it's fitting that we're now partnering with a global technology innovator and leader to accelerate our international growth strategy."


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags CloudMicrosoftpartnershipazureValocityco-sell

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 