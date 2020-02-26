Zscaler launches cloud security-focused partner program

Credit: Dreamstime

Zscaler has launched a new partner program based on its cloud security platform.



Split into three tiers, Basecamp, Alpine and Zenith, the Zscaler Summit Partner Program offers dedicated support, self-service enablement, marketing assets and support and enablement and engagement programs for partner sales representatives. Also on offer is "white-glove" service for top tier partners.

Al Caravelli, vice president of global alliances and channels at Zscaler, said the program has been “designed to train and reward our most strategic partners to drive this success hand-in-hand with our customers.”

“By focusing on partners who deeply invest in our customers’ success, we can train them the same way we train our own employees while also launching the more traditional self-service model for additional partners,” Caravelli said.

Partners can progress through the margin-based program by creating solutions that support “the changing needs of the modern world” and create connections between Zscaler and its alliance partners, like Crowdstrike, Microsoft and Silver Peak Systems.

In addition, select partners will be invited into the Zscaler Concierge Service, which offers partners access to Zscaler internal teams, resources, and the same level of internal training that Zscaler uses for customer success, customer experience, pre-sales engineering and sales enablement.

Previously, Zscaler had a partner program based on metal tiers with various levels of discounts.

Meanwhile, the new program is focused on margins and collaborations, particularly at the Alpine and Zenith tiers, according to Andrew Mann, director of global alliances and channel for Asia Pacific and Japan at Zscaler.