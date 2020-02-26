Menu
Zscaler launches cloud security-focused partner program

Zscaler launches cloud security-focused partner program

Also contains the invite-only Zscaler Concierge Service

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Zscaler has launched a new partner program based on its cloud security platform.

Split into three tiers, Basecamp, Alpine and Zenith, the Zscaler Summit Partner Program offers dedicated support, self-service enablement, marketing assets and support and enablement and engagement programs for partner sales representatives. Also on offer is "white-glove" service for top tier partners.

Al Caravelli, vice president of global alliances and channels at Zscaler, said the program has been “designed to train and reward our most strategic partners to drive this success hand-in-hand with our customers.”

“By focusing on partners who deeply invest in our customers’ success, we can train them the same way we train our own employees while also launching the more traditional self-service model for additional partners,” Caravelli said.

Partners can progress through the margin-based program by creating solutions that support “the changing needs of the modern world” and create connections between Zscaler and its alliance partners, like Crowdstrike, Microsoft and Silver Peak Systems.

In addition, select partners will be invited into the Zscaler Concierge Service, which offers partners access to Zscaler internal teams, resources, and the same level of internal training that Zscaler uses for customer success, customer experience, pre-sales engineering and sales enablement.

Previously, Zscaler had a partner program based on metal tiers with various levels of discounts.

Meanwhile, the new program is focused on margins and collaborations, particularly at the Alpine and Zenith tiers, according to Andrew Mann, director of global alliances and channel for Asia Pacific and Japan at Zscaler.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftzscalerSilver Peak SystemsCrowdStrike

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 