Menu
Reserve Bank rolls out new settlement systems, late, after a multi-year build

Reserve Bank rolls out new settlement systems, late, after a multi-year build

New technology will underpin the core of New Zealand's financial system

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Mike Wolyncewicz (Reserve Bank of NZ)

Mike Wolyncewicz (Reserve Bank of NZ)

Credit: Supplied

The Reserve Bank has launched a new payment settlement system, replacing New Zealand’s inter-bank settlement system and central securities depository.

The new platform, which is nearly two years later than originally planned, replaces a 20-year-old system with two separate systems, ESAS 2.0 and NZClear 2.0. 

The new platform , originally budgeted at $28 million, comprises the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and Central Security Depository (CSD) applications supplied by SIA - a European technology and banking infrastructure leader and its wholly owned subsidiary Perago. 

Infrastructure support services are supplied by Datacom.

The extent of change is significant, said assistant governor and chief financial officer Mike Wolyncewicz.

“Every day, transactions with a value of more than $30 billion are settled, so there has been a focus on getting this right, and not rushing out a replacement until we were confident that it was ready," he said.

“The buy-in from the industry had been "fantastic". 

The bank originally planned to sell NZClear, but failed to attract compelling bidders, forcing the bank to take on that upgrade as well.

The scope of the project was extended in late 2016, to include implementation of the NZClear system and this added a further two years to the expected timeframe, RBNZ reported to Parliament. 

"The capitalised build costs will come in on budget, but the total project costs will be $1 million to $2 million more, mainly due to extended support costs of operating the new system in a pre-go live state while testing was completed."

Reseller News understands that cost has come in at $29 million.

Separately, RBNZ took a write-down, now put at $7 million, on a failed trade valuation system replacement. That project write-off was the subject of questions in Parliament's finance and expenditure committee last week (see video: questions start at 16.24).

This week’s changeover was the result of months of rigorous testing and RBNZ appreciated the cooperation of the system’s key users, Wolyncewicz said.

The Reserve Bank’s payment settlement system is used by 57 member organisations including banks, custodians, registries and brokers. This equates to around 600 users of the system, from New Zealand, Australia and Asia.

The systems replacement follows a strategic review of the incumbent payment and settlement systems operated by the Reserve Bank, completed in 2014 in anticipation of the need to align with today’s operational and technological standards.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags New ZealandReserve Bank

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 