Menu
Arrow’s Stefan Compagnoni tapped to lead Extreme Networks' channel

Arrow’s Stefan Compagnoni tapped to lead Extreme Networks' channel

Follows last year’s promotion of Julian Critchlow to GM

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Stefan Compagnoni (Extreme Networks)

Stefan Compagnoni (Extreme Networks)

Credit: Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks has finally replaced its vacant channel manager role for Australia and New Zealand in the form of Arrow ECS’ Stefan Compagnoni.

The role has been vacant since August when the distributor promoted former channel manager Julian Critchlow to regional general manager.

Based in Sydney, Compagnoni will work on partner strategy, technology enablement and certification programs, sales and marketing activities, plus sales opportunities and contract negotiations.

He previously spent almost three years with Arrow, acting as vendor marketing manager and then later vendor manager.

Prior to Arrow ECS, he had a number of marketing roles at Tennant Company, an international cleaning technology manufacturer.

“Stefan brings strong distribution and channel experience to his new role as our channel manager, as well as a comprehensive understanding of the networking space,” Crichlow said.

“Our local strategy is very clear; we recognise and invest in our high-growth, high-performing partners by giving them the attention and support that they need to gain market share and win more business with Extreme technologies and solutions.”

The announcement coincides with Extreme naming NetStrategy its only black diamond reseller in A/NZ, making it the first partner in the region to have three systems engineers achieve three qualifying technical certifications.

It has also named three other diamond partners: CompNow, CCNA and Intuit Technologies.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags extreme networksArrowJulian Critchlow

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 