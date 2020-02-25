Arrow’s Stefan Compagnoni tapped to lead Extreme Networks' channel

Follows last year’s promotion of Julian Critchlow to GM

Stefan Compagnoni (Extreme Networks) Credit: Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks has finally replaced its vacant channel manager role for Australia and New Zealand in the form of Arrow ECS’ Stefan Compagnoni.

The role has been vacant since August when the distributor promoted former channel manager Julian Critchlow to regional general manager.

Based in Sydney, Compagnoni will work on partner strategy, technology enablement and certification programs, sales and marketing activities, plus sales opportunities and contract negotiations.

He previously spent almost three years with Arrow, acting as vendor marketing manager and then later vendor manager.

Prior to Arrow ECS, he had a number of marketing roles at Tennant Company, an international cleaning technology manufacturer.

“Stefan brings strong distribution and channel experience to his new role as our channel manager, as well as a comprehensive understanding of the networking space,” Crichlow said.

“Our local strategy is very clear; we recognise and invest in our high-growth, high-performing partners by giving them the attention and support that they need to gain market share and win more business with Extreme technologies and solutions.”

The announcement coincides with Extreme naming NetStrategy its only black diamond reseller in A/NZ, making it the first partner in the region to have three systems engineers achieve three qualifying technical certifications.

It has also named three other diamond partners: CompNow, CCNA and Intuit Technologies.