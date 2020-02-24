Menu
AWS beefs up its Security Hub with more partner integrations

AWS beefs up its Security Hub with more partner integrations

Brings total partner integrations up to 54

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: ID 120182831 © Funtap P Dreamstime.com

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has added seven external partner integrations, including solutions from FireEye and Forcepoint, to its Security Hub offering.

The new additions to AWS Security Hub, which allows users to check high priority security alerts and compliance status across AWS accounts, include FireEye Helix, Forcepoint Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), Cloud Custodian, Rackspace Cloud Native Security and Vectra.ai Cognito.

Through these additions, the Forcepoint and Vectra.ai products send their respective findings to Security Hub via the AWS Security Finding Format while FireEye receives findings from Security Hub. 

Rackspace, a managed service security provider, uses Security Hub to collect security and compliance information about customer accounts. 

Additionally, the Cloud Custodian integration contains cloud compliance and cost management solutions.

This brings the total partner integrations for AWS Security Hub up to 54, consisting of 48 external partners and 6 services from AWS.

These integrations can be deployed through an AWS CloudFormation template or a comparable script and, in addition to being available through the paid tier, can also be accessed in a free 30 day trial.

AWS Security Hub is available in AWS’ Sydney and Singapore regions, as well as other Asia Pacific regions and the majority of AWS’ regions around the world.

This news follows the launch of a payment card security check service to AWS Security Hub in mid-February 2019.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags amazonFireEyerackspaceVectra.aiCloud CustodianAWS Forcepoint

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 