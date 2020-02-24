Menu
Xerox ploughs ahead with takeover bid despite HP's poison pill plan

As HP implements a stockholder rights plan aimed at preventing investors amassing more than a 20 per cent stake

Reuters Reuters (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Reuters

Xerox has said it will continue to pursue HP Inc, even after the PC maker said it would implement a poison pill plan to shield itself against a takeover offer from the U.S. printer maker.

"Despite the HP board's intention to deny shareholders the chance to choose for themselves, we will press ahead with our previously announced tender offer and electing our slate of highly qualified director candidates," Xerox said.

It raised its offer earlier this month by U.S.$2 to U.S.$24 per share, following several rejections of its previous buyout offers by HP.

HP on Thursday said the implementation of the stockholder rights plan, which has a one-year expiration period, aims to stop investors from amassing more than 20 per cent stake in the company.

That leaves Xerox with one realistic alternative for its takeover plans. It will have to go ahead with its plans to replace HP's board with its own nominees in a shareholder vote during the latter's upcoming annual meeting.

Xerox said in January it plans to nominate 11 independent candidates to HP's board.

HP did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


Tags HPXerox

