Menu
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 screens are cracking, some users say

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 screens are cracking, some users say

The number of users seems to be small, for now, but there's no way to tell if the screen-cracking issue in the Surface Laptop 3 is evidence of a larger problem

Mark Hachman Mark Hachman (PC World (US online))
Comments
Credit: Mark Hachman / IDG

An unknown number of Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 notebooks have developed cracks in their screens that the owners say spontaneously occurred.

A collection of links compiled to enthusiast Barb Bowman point to complaints across social media and other online forums, including Microsoft’s own support sites. In it, users report cracks spontaneously appearing, although Microsoft representatives were initially skeptical.

In her post Bowman adds, “it appears that these devices are all the non Alcantara variety and are Aluminum only.” A quick scan of the posts she references, however, suggests that at least one or two might be different models.

In one thread, for example, a user claimed that the crack spontaneously developed.  “My device has been carefully sitting on my desk in it’s box since purchase,” she wrote. “It has not been dropped or damaged in any way. Yet I noticed after I set it up that it has a hairline crack in the glass on the right hand side of the screen.”

“Physical damage do not happen if there is no external force,” a Microsoft representative replied. “You’re right that regular use with touch and opening/closing its lid should not lead to this.”

Microsoft appears to be telling customers that while cracks are not covered under the standard manufacturer’s warranty, they are covered under the Microsoft Complete Warranty Plan’s accidental coverage. Under the latter scenario, users must pay a $49 deductible to get the screen repaired.

Some users seem to be grumbling about a potential design defect, however, which would potentially open up the possibility of a more lenient exchange / repair policy.

So far, Microsoft has said nothing more other than that the company is looking into it, according to ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley. We haven’t heard back from Microsoft ourselves.

We’ll have to wait and see if the issue is a possible manufacturing issue, a design defect, or just a run of bad luck by some users.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftSurface

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 