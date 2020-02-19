Menu
Dove Electronics inks distribution deal with Commbox

Includes the complete Commbox range of presentation and control solutions

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Commbox interactive whiteboard

Credit: Commbox

Dove Electronics has signed a New Zealand distribution partnership deal with Australian presentation and control solution provider Commbox.

The agreement sees the local wholesale IT distributor handle the complete Commbox range of presentation and control solutions.

Established in 1976, Commbox sells a range of commercial displays, large format interactive touchscreens, control systems, room booking systems and a broader range of accessories including trolleys and furniture. 

The vendor manufactures its products, which are targeted at the education, corporate and retail markets, in Australia and South Korea, distributing domestically and internationally. 

Commbox currently names Dicker Data and Ingram Micro as its distributors in the Australian market. Indeed, until now, Ingram Micro had held an effectively exclusive distribution agreement with Commbox in New Zealand, which the distributor struck with the Sydney-based vendor late last year.

Announcing the exclusive distribution deal in September last year, Ingram Micro business manager James Harwood said at the time that Commbox had built a reputation for products that were "well-designed, feature-rich, and consistently reliable".

The new agreement with Dove now also sees the Commbox's offering available from the local distributor’s three locations in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. 

Dove, which handles product categories including computers, peripherals, components, audio visual, industrial automation and point of sale, also distributes locally for the likes of Asus, Acer, Canon, Fujifilm and Microsoft, among others.


Tags Ingram MicroDoveCommBox

