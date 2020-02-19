Menu
NZ business stars in Empired half with revenue up 20 per cent

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Russell Baskerville (Empired)

Russell Baskerville (Empired)

Credit: Supplied

The New Zealand arm of ASX-listed ICT provider Empired starred in the company's first half results to the end of December, announced today.

The New Zealand business, Intergen, recorded a 20 per cent increase in sales compared with a 16 per cent decline across the ditch.

Empired's total revenue for the half year was A$88.4 million, down 5 per cent from A$88.6 million for the same half in 2018. Profit after tax was A$2 million, down from A$2.2 million.

New Zealand recorded revenues of $34.2 million, up from $28.5 million in the half.

Credit: Supplied

The company reported its Microsoft Dynamics ERP business performed strongly in New Zealand and it had won new business from "tier 1" corporate and government clients.

It added that NZ growth was expected to continue with a number of new multi-million dollar opportunities secured.

The company is also focused on building its business in Auckland.

The decline in Australia was attributed to the loss of business from Main Roads Western Australia, for which Empired forecast an A$10 million revenue hit last year.

In its last annual report, to the end of June 2019, Empired highlighted a new A$10m-plus contract with the New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs.

The deal involves Empired reimagining how citizens can securely access government services and build, run and maintain the system for up to seven years.

 






empiredIntergen

