Oracle opts for Auldhouse as sole Kiwi trainer

Melanie Hobcraft (Auldhouse) Credit: Auldhouse

Technology training specialist Auldhouse has been appointed Oracle’s sole authorised education partner in New Zealand, offering a portfolio of Oracle University courses.

Auldhouse will be offering Oracle training nationwide from 24 February and has appointed Arturo Bravo, ex Deloitte, as an Oracle instructor based in its Wellington training centre.



Courses cover Oracle database, middleware, applications, operating systems and storage.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Oracle to provide Oracle University training to New Zealand customers and channel partners," said Auldhouse managing director Melanie Hobcraft.

Auldhouse is already a training partner for global cloud vendors, Hobcraft said, and Oracle is a leading provider of enterprise-grade, secure, fully-integrated cloud and on-premise products.

"Becoming Oracle’s Authorised Education Partner in New Zealand further strengthens our already expansive cloud training portfolio."

That portfolio covers end-user and IT professional training for technologies including Microsoft, AWS, Google, Citrix, Cisco, CompTIA, ITIL and Red Hat.



"Auldhouse has an outstanding reputation within New Zealand for professionalism, content expertise and delivery," said Michael McDermott, Oracle University's A/NZ and Oceania channel sales manager.