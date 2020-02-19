Menu
Oracle opts for Auldhouse as sole Kiwi trainer

Oracle opts for Auldhouse as sole Kiwi trainer

Local training powerhouse to offer Oracle University courses

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Melanie Hobcraft (Auldhouse)

Melanie Hobcraft (Auldhouse)

Credit: Auldhouse

Technology training specialist Auldhouse has been appointed Oracle’s sole authorised education partner in New Zealand, offering a portfolio of Oracle University courses.

Auldhouse will be offering Oracle training nationwide from 24 February and has appointed Arturo Bravo, ex Deloitte, as an Oracle instructor based in its Wellington training centre.

Courses cover Oracle database, middleware, applications, operating systems and storage.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Oracle to provide Oracle University training to New Zealand customers and channel partners," said Auldhouse managing director Melanie Hobcraft.

Auldhouse is already a training partner for global cloud vendors, Hobcraft said, and Oracle is a leading provider of enterprise-grade, secure, fully-integrated cloud and on-premise products.

"Becoming Oracle’s Authorised Education Partner in New Zealand further strengthens our already expansive cloud training portfolio."

That portfolio covers end-user and IT professional training for technologies including Microsoft, AWS, Google, Citrix, Cisco, CompTIA, ITIL and Red Hat.

"Auldhouse has an outstanding reputation within New Zealand for professionalism, content expertise and delivery," said Michael McDermott, Oracle University's A/NZ and Oceania channel sales manager.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags OracleauldhouseOracle University

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 