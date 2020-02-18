emt Distribution signs deal with Layer 8 Security for A/NZ and Asia expansion

emt Distribution will help Layer 8 Security locate more partners and resellers across Australia, New Zealand and Asia

Credit: Illustration 49858625 © Welcomia - Dreamstime.com

Cyber security training provider Layer 8 Security has entered into an agreement with cyber security software specialist emt Distribution to expand its reach to IT security resellers in Australia, New Zealand and Asia.



Under the terms of the deal, emt Distribution will be assisting Layer 8 to find more partners and resellers across the regions, as well as distribution of the training provider's security awareness suite.

Meanwhile, Layer 8 Security will be responsible for the delivery of its own services.

Under the agreement, Robert de Haan, chief executive officer and founder of Layer 8 Security, expects the growth experienced by 8 Layer Security to continue following more than doubled revenues and doubled staff numbers over the last year.



On the agreement, Scott Hagenus, chief marketing officer for emt Distribution, said that knowledge retention is important for consistent cyber security.

“Government initiatives and compliance regimes often recommend or require cyber security awareness training. But if you want this stuff to stick, and get an actual improvement in cyber risk prevention, Layer 8 Security is a better choice,” Hagenus said.

As part of its security awareness suite, Layer 8 Security offers a security behaviour framework and cyber escape room training, which is more than an “annual one-size-fits-all” approach, according to de Haan.

“To truly address the human dimension of cyber risk prevention, measurements of each individuals’ attitude, behaviour, culture and knowledge must be taken into account,” de Haan said.

Partners that join Layer 8 Security’s partner program gain access to additional revenue with “healthy margins”, cyber security awareness training and a gap analysis that identifies addressable issues, according to the training provider.

Meanwhile, customers who take on the Security Behaviour Framework have seen damage caused by cyber attacks reduced by up to 90 per cent, according to de Haan.