Accenture builds SAP skills with Icon Integration buy

(LtoR): Icon's Peter Collett; Accenture's Scott Hanh and Icon's Paul Roddis Credit: Accenture

Accenture has boosted its SAP resources in Australia and New Zealand through the acquisition of SAP consultancy business Icon Integration.

Financial details of the deal haven’t been disclosed.

The privately held company was founded in 2011 and specialises in SAP digital supply chain solutions and services as well as specialised business intelligence to Australian and New Zealand customers.

It maintains about 70 staff across its Sydney, Melbourne and New Zealand offices, dabbling with large retailers, consumer goods and government organisations in providing supply chain execution capabilities with warehouse management.

Icon also helps companies with data optimisation, as well as designing, developing and delivering bespoke enterprise technology solutions to improve business performance and operational efficiencies.

“Over the last 10 years, Icon Integration’s founders have built a strong business with a senior team of professionals who take both business and technology needs into account to help clients improve business performance,” said Scott Hahn Accenture A/NZ technology practice lead.

“Combined, Accenture and Icon Integration offer a unique proposition to help clients realise tangible business benefits from their technology investments. This acquisition supports our strategic growth objectives to meet rising demand for technology solutions by SAP users."

Paul Roddis, Icon co-founder and co-managing director, said combining forces with Accenture and tapping into their breadth of capabilities and specialisations will significantly build upon Icon’s business achievements.

“Our people will be able to expand their skills and grow their careers through exposure to new clients, new work and new experiences. Our clients will gain access to a broader set of services and capabilities, both locally and globally,” Roddis said.

Accenture A/NZ chairman Bob Easton said in the last 18 months, Accenture had made several acquisitions in areas where there was growing demand from clients as they look to capitalise on the innovation opportunity presented by the digital economy.

“These ongoing investments are a demonstration of our commitment to deepen our capabilities and to scale at speed, so we can better serve our clients and position our business for future growth,” Easton said.

In the past nine months, Accenture has acquired specialist consultancy, Apis Group in December, Analytics8 in August and cyber security company, BCT Solutions last June.