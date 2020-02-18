Menu
Datacom targets unified communications growth via 8x8 partnership

Appoints James Bennett, ex 8x8, as its first UC sales specialist.

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Datacom

Datacom is positioning itself for the shift to unified communications as a service (UCaaS) with the introduction of cloud communications platform 8x8.

Datacom offers “best of breed” solutions from multiple vendors to tailor solutions to clients’ different needs and scenarios, said Datacom GM networks Sam Ereckson.

“In addition to a comprehensive UC, video, collaboration and contact centre portfolio, 8x8 solutions include a secure global network that provides clients with calling services, removing the need for a local voice telecommunications service provider,” Ereckson said.

To drive business, Datacom has appointed James Bennett as its first UC sales specialist. Bennett, who worked for 8x8 in the UK until late 2017, arrived in January from Auckland-based communications systems provider Sietec.

Bennett's years experience selling UC services brings expertise to complement Datacom’s existing unified communications and collaboration professional services.

The new partnership also builds on Datacom’s existing relationship with Ingram Micro and Poly, introducing 8x8 alongside its other leading UC vendors as the market moves towards UCaaS.

Ingram Micro business manager Danny Meadows said, as the New Zealand distributor for 8x8 and key partner Poly, Ingram was looking forward to expanding its partnership with Datacom. 




Tags Ingram MicroDatacom8x8unified commmunications

