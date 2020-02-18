Menu
Auckland agency named top Hubspot partner

Hype & Dexter aims for Elite partner status

By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Photo 116789641 © Sharaf Maksumov - Dreamstime.com

An Auckland-based automation agency has been named the top partner of marketing software giant HubSpot for the APAC region.

As well as its APAC win, Hype & Dexter took the number seven spot in the global rankings of agencies who provide software for the marketing industry for sales, service and marketing automation.

Hype & Dexter CEO Ryan Watkins said the agency was grateful for the support and enablement it received from HubSpot.

“This year sees us open an office in Melbourne and also exploring opportunities and partnerships in Singapore and Japan. 

"We also aim to be amongst the first HubSpot Elite Solutions Partners in the world.”

New York-listed Hubspot was founded in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It develops tools social media marketing, content management, web analytics, and search engine optimisation.

The company recorded revenue of US$675 million in 2019, up 31.6 per cent on 2018, and a net loss of US$54 million.




