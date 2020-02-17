VMware recruits F5 talent to drive regional partner sales

Menu
Tech giant commits to regional channel through new hire

VMware has appointed Gabriel Breeman as senior director of Partner Business Sales across Asia Pacific and Japan, recruiting the channel executive from F5 Networks.

Based in Singapore, Breeman joins VMware following almost three years as vice president of Partner Sales and Alliances across Asia Pacific at F5 Networks. During his tenure, Breeman was tasked with expanding the vendor’s sales channels and alliance partner landscape.

“I’ve watched VMware throughout my entire career and of course I’ve been admiring it’s amazing success,” said Breeman, speaking via a social media video post announcing his appointment.

“As I join the team, I’m even more excited to be able to drive that continued transformation of the partner ecosystem, to capitalise on multi-cloud realities, the imperative for security across all workloads and all clouds, and to enhance the partner ecosystem with new capabilities."

Breeman brings more than 20 years of in-market experience to the role, having previously held management positions at Brocade, Fusion-IO, Dot Hill Systems and Sun Microsystems.

"As I come into the organisation I look forward to working with everyone to think about future proofing our partner ecosystem to enhance the ecosystem with new capabilities and transformational services,” Breeman added.

The appointment comes ahead of the launch of a new partner program on 29 February, billed as a complete overhaul of the vendor’s current channel framework.

Under the banner of Partner Connect, the new-look strategy is designed to allow partners to engage with the software giant in a way aligned to specific business models, rather than a generic form of engagement.

With flexibility in mind, the new program - unveiled during Partner Leadership Summit in 2019 - will comprise of three tiers, spanning Partner, Advanced Partner and Principal Partner.

The program - set to impact more than 75,000 partners worldwide - also includes new master services competency, in addition to incentives around VMware Cloud on AWS and deeper ties with alliance vendors such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).


