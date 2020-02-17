Menu
AWS launches payment card security check service

AWS launches payment card security check service

All Australian businesses that accept card payments need to comply with the PCI DSS

Leon Spencer
Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Security Hub now supports automated security checks aligned to the international Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) version 3.2.1 requirements.

Available in most global regions, AWS Security Hub provides users with a comprehensive view of their high-priority security alerts and compliance status across AWS accounts. 

The addition of PCI DSS-compliant payment card security checks opens up more capabilities for local end users operating transacting organisations that rely on card payments to do business.

All Australian businesses that accept card payments need to comply with the PCI DSS regardless of their business size, according to the Australian Government. In New Zealand, meanwhile, businesses of certain types are required to comply with specific PCI DSS standards.

AWS Security Hub’s PCI DSS standard includes 32 automated rules designed to help users with their ongoing PCI DSS security activities. It does this by conducting continuous checks against 32 PCI DSS requirements across 14 AWS services. 

“These 32 security checks are in addition to Security Hub’s existing 43 automated security checks for the Center for Internet Security’s (CIS) AWS Foundations Benchmark. Security Hub’s documentation provides details on how Security Hub’s PCI DSS checks map to specific PCI DSS requirements,” AWS said in a post. 

According to AWS, the 32 checks were validated by AWS Security Assurance Services (AWS SAS) – a team of qualified security assessors, authorised by the PCI Security Standards Council to perform PCI DSS assessment services.

With the new service in action, AWS users can now enable a 30-day free trial of AWS Security Hub with a single-click in the AWS Management console. 

AWS Security Hub is available in the cloud provider’s Sydney and Singapore regions, as well as other regions in the broader Asia Pacific region, along with other regions globally. 


