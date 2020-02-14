AWS launches WorkSpaces client for Windows and Mac

Credit: AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a new WorkSpaces client for Windows and Mac.

The client contains new enhancements including the ability to create personalised labels for registration codes, a new user interfaceI, and includes updates to the PCoIP protocol.

According to AWS, personalised labels for registration codes enables end users to create custom names for their various WorkSpace directories.

These new personalised labels will be visible next to the registration codes, making it easier for end users with multiple registration codes to differentiate between their WorkSpaces.

AWS added that the new UI updates the WorkSpaces client contains updates to co-branding features, such as HTML support, plus better PCoIP protocol updates that will enable better user experience.

The latest updates follow recent moves by AWS to update its AWS Partner Network (APN) courses, which introduced new features to Amazon Connect (Technical) and AWS Technical Professional.

It also recently added support for eight services to its managed services offerings, raising the total number of included products to 69.

The additional supported services include Amazon CloudSearch, Amazon Kinesis Data Analytics, Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose, AWS VM Import/Export, AWS App Mesh, Amazon Quicksight, AWS Transfer for SFTP and Amazon Cognito.