Microsoft for Startups program adds GitHub Enterprise access

Plans to make Microsoft Power Platform available “in the coming months”

Microsoft has updated its business-to-business (B2B) startup member program to include access to GitHub Enterprise and Microsoft Power Platform.

The program, which gives partners access to Microsoft’s commercial marketplaces, its enterprise sales team and its partner ecosystem to reach global customers, has added access to GitHub's Enterprise plan for all existing and new members.

As part of the offer, members will get U.S.$1,000 of monthly credit for up to two years of GitHub Enertptise Cloud.

Expanding on the basic GitHub plan, GitHub Enterprise offers Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) single sign-on, 50,000 action minutes a month, 50GB of GitHub Packages storage and advanced auditing.

By comparison, the free plan has 2,000 action minutes a month and 500MB of GitHub Packages storage. The Enterprise plan’s pricing typically requires developers to get in touch with GitHub’s sales team.

Additionally, the Microsoft Power Platform suite includes the Power BI, Power Apps, Power Automate and Power Virtual Agents products, providing users with analytics, application development, process automation and chatbot construction capabilities, respectively.

Microsoft Power Platform access is expected to be included “in the coming months”, according to Charlotte Yarkoni, corporate vice president of cloud and AI at Microsoft.

Past the inclusion of these two offers, Yarkoni said the program would also look to include open access to distribution channels, encompassing commercial market places like Azure Marketplace and AppSource, cloud service providers.

Since the start of Microsoft for Startups in 2018, thousands of startups from over 140 countries have been involved in the program, Yarkoni said. She added that active members are looking to close over U.S.$1 billion in new sales opportunities over the next year.


