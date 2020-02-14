Menu
Oracle v. Google Java copyright battle enters final round

Oracle v. Google Java copyright battle enters final round

Oracle has filed an argument brief with the Supreme Court in advance of the March 24 court date

Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Oracle

Oracle’s nearly decade-old lawsuit against Google over Google’s use of Java is now before the U.S. Supreme Court. Oracle argues in a brief filed with the court that Google violated Oracle’s intellectual property rights by using Java APIs in Google’s Android operating system.

Although Google implemented its own version of Java for Android, it used the same names and functionality as the Java programming interfaces. Oracle claims that violates its patents and copyrights related to Java. 

“While Google would prefer to live in a world unencumbered by intellectual property rights, in the real world, copyrights are an essential protection and incentive for innovation,” said Dorian Daley, Oracle executive vice president and general counsel.

Oracle accuses Google of “clear-cut infringement” and “plagiarism.” Google was falling behind in the smartphone market and could have licensed the software code or written its own code, Oracle said.

In response, Google on Thursday argued for “open” software interfaces. “Oracle’s position would undermine the practices that have helped developers build on existing technology and create new products. That’s why developers and businesses from across the tech industry have supported open software interfaces and opposed attempts to monopolize the creation of new applications,” Google spokesman Jose Castaneda said in a statement.

Oracle filed the lawsuit in 2010, not long after the company acquired Java creator Sun Microsystems. The case has gone back and forth from lower to appellate courts, with Google winning the first round and Oracle succeeding on appeal. The case irked software developers from the beginning.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags OracleGoogle

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 