Board changes to prepare Datacom for its 'next phase of life'

New chair is also chair of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and TR Group

Tony Carter (Datacom Group) Credit: Supplied

Tony Carter will become chair of Datacom after the retirement of long-standing incumbent Craig Boyce at the end of March.

Carter is chair of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and TR Group and until recently was also chair of Air New Zealand.

The change marks the end of an era for New Zealand's largest ICT company.

Boyce had been a director of the Datacom Group for 20 years and chair for the last five. Boyce joined the board in 2000 when Datacom employed fewer than 1,000 people.

Today, the company has grown to more than 6,500 employees in 23 offices across Australia and New Zealand and as far afield as Malaysia, the Philippines, the UK and the US.

“Craig has governed Datacom Group through a period of rapid expansion" Carter said. "As chair he has overseen Datacom’s rise to the top as New Zealand’s first billion-dollar technology company and helped appoint new chief executive Greg Davidson.

"His governance over this time epitomises the role of a director, providing sound counsel to Datacom’s management and leading the board through significant change.”

Carter, who is also on the board of Vector and ANZ Bank New Zealand, and was awarded the Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit – for services to business governance – in this year’s New Year honours list.

He has been a director of Datacom Group since August 2019.

Datacom Group chief executive Greg Davidson said the recent additions to the board of Carter and Chris Day were part of a move to prepare the governance of Datacom for its next phase of life.

“The changes we’ve made at a board level in the past year reflect the changing nature of the business we’re developing and growing," he said, thanking Boyce for his support and dedication.

Datacom is privately owned by Evander Management and the New Zealand Super Fund and was founded in 1965 as the Computer Bureau Limited, forming the company Datacom in 1984.