Survey: Kiwi grads aspire to work at Microsoft, Xero

Sector overall is the second most favoured among new grads - behind the public sector.

The tech sector is an increasingly desirable target for Kiwi grads Credit: ID 2612882 © Nikola Spasenoski | Dreamstime.com

The technology sector is now the second most favoured by graduates in New Zealand, according to a new survey, and Microsoft is the most favoured employer.

However, the sector was pipped for first place by the public sector. In third was engineering and construction.

The GradNewZealand 2020 Top 100 Graduate Employers report shows that young Kiwi grads are eager to work in the technology industry, which emerged as the second most popular sector in the survey.

The survey, which was answered by 2200 students, also teased out the companies local graduates most want to work for.

Topping the overall list was Microsoft, followed by Air New Zealand and then by SaaS accounting company Xero.

Also appearing on the list are Datacom (15), IBM (20), MYOB (22), Orion Health (29), Trade Me (31), and Cisco (33).

Other entrants are Spark, DXC Technology, Vodafone, Fujitsu, and FNZ.

The popularity of the technology sector is likely tied to its growth. The sector is now New Zealand’s third-largest exporter.

"As we’ve seen in Australia as well, the technology sector continues to be a major drawcard for graduates, who see it as providing an exciting, well-paid career with significant benefits,’ said Grant Robson, director of GradNewZealand.

"It’s exciting to see that graduates are willing to dedicate their skills to an industry of such great importance to New Zealand’s economy.