Menu
AWS gets technical with partner network course updates

AWS gets technical with partner network course updates

AWS Solutions Training for Partners: Amazon Connect (Technical) and AWS Technical Professional courses see additional content

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: ID 158637918 © Andrei Gabriel Stanescu | Dreamstime.com

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has updated two of its digital AWS Partner Network (APN) courses to focus on the technical aspects of its Connect product and AWS services in general.

The two courses, AWS Solutions Training for Partners: Amazon Connect (Technical) and AWS Technical Professional, have received updates on discussing technical advantages of creating a cloud-based contact centre and expanded knowledge of AWS services, respectively.

The Connect course is focused on the technical details of provisioning, configuring, managing and pricing of Amazon Connect for a contact centre.

It contains contains an overview of differentiators, customer adoption processes and education on setting up a cloud-based contact centre with Amazon Connect.

Meanwhile, the AWS Technical Professional course contains technical knowledge of AWS cloud computing, global infrastructure, services, solutions, migration and security and goes for four and a half hours.

The update to the Professional course includes new customer case studies, best practices and real AWS solution architecture references.

The Professional course also provides partners with an AWS Technical Professional accreditation on completion and is the first stage of the AWS Technical Professional learning path.

If the accreditation is achieved, partners can achieve certification following the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner course after a combination of 18 hours of digital courses and exams and one day and four and a half hours of classroom courses.

Following the certification, partners can then continue on to the AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate course learning path.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags amazonAWS

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 