Insentra partners up with digital enablement provider Nulia

The deal will see Insentra distribute the Nulia Works platform to local partners

Insentra's Ronnie Altit Credit: Insentra

Channel services provider Insentra has signed a local partnership agreement with digital enablement solution provider Nulia, the first deal of its kind in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

The deal will see Insentra distribute the Nulia Works platform to local partners, enabling them to offer customers a bundle of Microsoft Office 365 with Nulia Works Digital Enablement.

Oregon-headquartered Nulia bills itself as a pioneer in digital enablement, getting users using their digital productivity suites to become more productive on a continuous and sustained basis. The company’s platform supports a continuous system of personalisation, measurement and recognition.

According to Nulia co-founder and CEO Steve Zimba, the deal marks the company’s first partner-led foray into A/NZ.

“Nulia is excited to bring the Nulia Works Digital Enablement platform to Insentra partners and customers,” Zimba said. “Insentra is our first partner in Australia and New Zealand, and we recognise Insentra as one of the fastest growing Office 365 thought leaders and solutions providers globally.

“We think Nulia Works is the perfect platform for ensuring their partners can help their clients unlock the full value of Office 365 while guiding end users to reach their maximum productivity potential.”

Insentra CEO Ronnie Altit expects local partners to jump at the chance to tap into Nulia’s offering.

“We are thrilled to be representing Nulia in the Australia and New Zealand markets”, Altit said. “The Nulia Works platform enables organisations to train their users in a targeted way and then plugs the big gap in any change process – monitoring and reporting success."

“The ability to train, check how users put the training into practice and to track the usage of their learnings on an ongoing basis is unique. We are confident our partners will love this new product as they help their clients unlock the true productivity potential of Office 365,” he added.