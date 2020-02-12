Menu
AWS increases support for managed services

AWS increases support for managed services

Includes the 'much requested' AWS Transfer for SFTP

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: AWS

Amazon has added support for eight services to Amazon Web Service’s (AWS) Managed Services offerings, raising the total number of included products to 69.

The additional supported services include Amazon CloudSearch, Amazon Kinesis Data Analytics, Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose, AWS VM Import/Export, AWS App Mesh, Amazon Quicksight, AWS Transfer for SFTP and Amazon Cognito. 

The AWS Transfer for SFTP offering was highly requested, according to AWS. 

Available directly in Australia through the Asia Pacific (Sydney) region, the service operates AWS on a user's behalf as it automates activities like change requests, monitoring, patch management, security and backup services. It also provides full life cycle services to provision, run and support infrastructure.

Users can provision and configure these services through the AWS Console or application programmable interfaces (APIs).

In addition to the Sydney region, the service can also be accessed directly through the wider Asia Pacific region in Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul and Mumbai, through the North America region in Northern Virginia, Ohio, Oregon, Northern California, Montreal and São Paulo and through the European region in Ireland, Frankfurt and London.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags amazonAWS

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 