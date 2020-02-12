Menu
Cisco veteran Jason Brouwers takes regional charge of World Wide Technology

Replaces outgoing Nilesh Mistry in regional leadership change

World Wide Technology (WWT) has appointed Jason Brouwers as head of Asia Pacific, recruiting the technology executive from Cisco.

Effective 2 February, Brouwers will relocate from Sydney to Singapore to spearhead regional operations, replacing outgoing Nilesh Mistry in the process.

“The Asia Pacific region is a key growth engine for WWT because of the limitless opportunities it offers,” said Jim Kavanaugh, CEO and co-founder of WWT.

“With his deep expertise and solid track record, I firmly believe Jason is the best candidate to lead our fast-growing Asia Pacific operations. I welcome Jason to the WWT family and look forward to working closely with him to bring our Asia Pacific business to even greater heights.”

Brouwers brings more than two decades of experience with Cisco in Australia to the role, where he most recently served as managing director of Commercial Line of Business. Prior to that, he led the partner organisation across Australia and New Zealand, in addition to holding enterprise sales and sales leadership roles.

“It is a very exciting time for the Asia Pacific region because of the rapid rate that it is digitalising,” Brouwers added. “As industries evolve and new technologies emerge, businesses will need continuous support to obtain a clear understanding of the exact solutions and IT environment they need to win in our digital economy.

“I’m excited to begin my journey with WWT being fully aware of the great value customers have been receiving from the Advanced Technology Centre and two Asia Integration Centres."

Brouwers succeeds Mistry who joined WWT in August 2015 and played an "instrumental role" in establishing the US-based technology provider's presence in Asia Pacific. In quadrupling the regional business, Mistry also headed up the opening of two Asia Integration Centres in Singapore and Mumbai, India.


