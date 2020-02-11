Menu
Adobe launches Experience Platform locally on Microsoft Azure

Adobe launches Experience Platform locally on Microsoft Azure

Intends to deliver “great customer experiences at scale”

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (ARN)
Comments
Suzanne Steele (Adobe)

Suzanne Steele (Adobe)

Credit: Adobe

Adobe has tapped into Microsoft’s Australian Azure data centre infrastructure for the local launch of its Experience Platform in Australia and New Zealand.

The Adobe Experience Platform is, in the words of the software vendor, a real-time, enterprise-grade platform for customer experience management, intended to deliver “great customer experiences at scale”.

Essentially, it is an open and extensible platform designed to bring customer data points together in real-time from disparate applications across an enterprise.

The local launch will put the service within easy reach of Australian and New Zealand businesses, according to Adobe, thanks to the use of the Microsoft Azure Australia data centre infrastructure — a factor that also serves end users that need to comply with certain privacy and data sovereignty rules and laws.

“The investment in this new data centre forms part of a larger commitment Adobe is making in the region,” Adobe A/NZ managing director Suzanne Steele said. “Australia[n] and New Zealand businesses are innovative and forward-thinking. They understand that to drive more business value, they need to deliver personalised experiences at scale, and are willing to invest to achieve this.

“Since the launch of Adobe Experience Cloud almost three years ago, we’ve seen a majority of our local banks, telcos, airlines and other major brands adopt Adobe as their gold standard for marketing technology.

"We expect this to continue, and therefore are investing – both in terms of local support and technical innovation,” Steele added.

The use of the Sydney data centre will also provide Australian and New Zealand-based businesses access to Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service, the vendor’s cloud-native solution for digital experience management


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Microsoftadobeazure

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 