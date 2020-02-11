Access4 appoints kiwi partner enablement specialist

Tim Jackson (Access4) Credit: Supplied

Unified communication as a service provider Access4 has appointed product and channel manager Brian Evans as partner enablement specialist for its New Zealand business.

Access4 managing director Tim Jackson said the main catalyst for this appointment was the success of the company’s partnership with Ingram Micro. which has simplified the go-to-market model in NZ and created a strong pipeline of partners ready to move to Access4.

“Working with Ingram Micro has been the perfect way to secure the right partners for Access4 products and it’s now our priority to get those partners on board, up to speed and profitable as soon as possible,” Jackson said.

Evans has worked with both Ingram Micro and Access4 as product manager for Devoli (previously Vibe Communications).

He has also experienced the opportunity of UCaaS in the NZ market and is looking forward to a successful long-term partnership.

“Ingram Micro is a key player in this market with a strong network of MSPs that are well suited to the Access4 solution," Evans said.

"My role is to interface with Ingram Micro and help their team get resellers up to speed and profitable, making money quickly through the Access4 model.”

Danny Meadows, business manager unified communications at Ingram Micro, said Ingram was looking forward to bringing on significant partners that have already indicated their interest in the solution.

Evans said the shift was an opportunity to be involved with global players including Microsoft and Cisco/Broadsoft.

Evans has over 30 years-experience in the telecommunications industry with 20 of those in product and channel management roles.

He has worked for Telecom (now Spark) and Clear Communications, and with international vendors Ericsson, NEC, Uniden and ShoreTel, along with small to medium organizations Zintel, Connect NZ and NEC Business Solutions.