Menu
Access4 appoints kiwi partner enablement specialist

Access4 appoints kiwi partner enablement specialist

Partnership with Ingram Micro is driving activity, says managing director

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Tim Jackson (Access4)

Tim Jackson (Access4)

Credit: Supplied

Unified communication as a service provider Access4 has appointed product and channel manager Brian Evans as partner enablement specialist for its New Zealand business.

Access4 managing director Tim Jackson said the main catalyst for this appointment was the success of the company’s partnership with Ingram Micro. which has simplified the go-to-market model in NZ and created a strong pipeline of partners ready to move to Access4.

“Working with Ingram Micro has been the perfect way to secure the right partners for Access4 products and it’s now our priority to get those partners on board, up to speed and profitable as soon as possible,” Jackson said.

Evans has worked with both Ingram Micro and Access4 as product manager for Devoli (previously Vibe Communications).

He has also experienced the opportunity of UCaaS in the NZ market and is looking forward to a successful long-term partnership.

“Ingram Micro is a key player in this market with a strong network of MSPs that are well suited to the Access4 solution," Evans said. 

"My role is to interface with Ingram Micro and help their team get resellers up to speed and profitable, making money quickly through the Access4 model.”

Danny Meadows, business manager unified communications at Ingram Micro, said Ingram was looking forward to bringing on significant partners that have already indicated their interest in the solution.

Evans said the shift was an opportunity to be involved with global players including Microsoft and Cisco/Broadsoft.

Evans has over 30 years-experience in the telecommunications industry with 20 of those in product and channel management roles. 

He has worked for Telecom (now Spark) and Clear Communications, and with international vendors Ericsson, NEC, Uniden and ShoreTel, along with small to medium organizations Zintel, Connect NZ and NEC Business Solutions.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Microsoftunified communicationsciscoIngram MicroBroadsoftUCaaSAccess4

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 