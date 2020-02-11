Datacom's David Hull joins Palo Alto Networks' elite

Hull becomes the first 'Cyberforce Guardian' in the APAC region

Datacom network and security consultant David Hull has become the 36th Palo Alto Networks’ Cyberforce Guardian, an elite status in the company's technical recognition programme.

Hull is also the first 'Guardian' in the APAC region.

To achieve this status a combination of performance, certifications and technical credentials and customer feedback is assessed and attributed to an engineer as 'XP' points.

“Membership to the programme is earned, you do not register for it," said Stephen Marlow, Datacom networks business manager.

"David has always excelled at being the forefront of Datacom’s Palo Alto Networks opportunities by attaining the highest certifications and achieving successful outcomes for our customers,”

Misti Landtroop, NZ country manager for Palo Alto Networks, said Datacom was a strategic partner and Hull an important extension of the Palo Alto Networks team in New Zealand.

"David has certainly earned his place in this elite group of highly trained, self-sufficient engineers who are instrumental in protecting our digital way of life by preventing successful cyberattacks."

David’s work was assessed directly by the company and customer feedback on each delivery was reviewed.

As a result, Datacom gains early access to training, key event access, and certification exam vouchers.