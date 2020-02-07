Ingram Micro A/NZ boss Felix Wong exits distie after 28 years

Felix Wong, chief country executive A/NZ, Ingram Micro Credit: Ashley Mar

Ingram Micro’s long-serving leader for Australia and New Zealand Felix Wong has stepped down.

Wong is set to leave the distributor after 28 years and will be replaced by Tim Ament, currently Ingram’s US-based SVP for advanced solutions.

According to Ingram, Wong will stay on for several months to ensure a “smooth transition with the business”.

Wong first began his journey with Ingram Micro in 1992 when he founded and led handheld and wireless technology distributor Advanced Portable Technologies (APT).

This was acquired by Brightpoint Australia, a subsidiary of US-listed Brightpoint Inc, in 2001, which was then itself acquired by Ingram Micro acquired for $US840 million 11 years later.

He went on to hold various leadership positions, rising to country manager for Ingram Micro A/NZ in 2015.

Amnet meanwhile has been with Ingram Micro for more than 22 years. In his new role, Ament will report to Diego Utge, executive vice president and group president Asia Pacific and be based in Sydney.

“We are grateful for the work Felix has done in leading our Australia and New Zealand businesses over the past four years and wish him all the best for his future endeavours,” Utge said.



“I welcome Tim to the Asia Pacific leadership team and look forward to having him continue the successes we have had across Australia and New Zealand.”