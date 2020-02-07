Nextgen inks A/NZ distie deal with mobile security vendor Lookout

Wants to establish itself in the local market

Credit: Dreamstime

Nextgen Distribution has struck a distribution partnership with mobile cyber security and phishing protection vendor Lookout in a move aimed at laying down new inroads for the company in the local market.

Based in San Francisco, Lookout’s self-proclaimed mission is to protect business data in today's “post-perimeter, privacy-focused world”.



Indeed, the company has built a reputation on post-perimeter security through monitoring risk at the endpoint, including phishing threats, to provide continuous conditional access to corporate resources.

Lookout’s offering is designed to protect against mobile phishing as well as more traditional mobile threats, such as malicious apps, man-in-the-middle attacks, and device rooting.

“In the cloud-first, mobile-first world, organisations are embracing the use of mobile devices in the workplace, prompting them to adopt a post-perimeter security strategy,” Lookout senior director for Asia Pacific and Japan Don Tan said.

It is anticipated that the distribution agreement with Nextgen, which covers Australia and New Zealand, will provide a launchpad for the vendor to leverage in its efforts to establish itself in the local market.

“We’re excited about this partnership with Nextgen because [its] local expertise and channel relationships will supercharge our expansion in Australia and New Zealand,” Tan added.

For Nextgen Group CEO John Walters, the addition of Lookout to the distributor’s portfolio represents a valuable asset to its own offering as well as an important tool in local partners’ technology arsenal.

“Mobile threat defense (MTD) is vitally important as more and more business is being conducted on mobile devices,” Walters said. “Lookout is the market leader in MTD, protecting over 180 million devices globally, and is an ideal fit for Nextgen's enterprise security strategy.

“The mobile security market presents a huge opportunity for channel partners as security and risk management leaders look to strengthen their mobile security posture.

“We are honoured to partner with Lookout to provide mobile application protection solutions across the A/NZ market” he added.