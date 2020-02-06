Ex-Mimecast channel chief Rema Lolas joins Commvault ranks

Menu
Named VP director of APJ Enablement

Former Mimecast regional channel chief Rema Lolas has become the latest executive to join Commvault’s new leadership line-up.

She will take on the newly created role of Sydney VP director for Asia Pacific and Japan enablement, working under recently appointed channel chief Dino Soepono.

Based in Sydney, Lolas will be tasked with “driving both internal and partner enablement, supporting regional growth and excellence” 

“I am personally energised by team-work and the team values at Commvault have been great to witness from the outside,” she said. “I am excited about the journey ahead for APJ and to be a part of that by enabling individuals, teams and channel partners to perform at their best and most successful.”

Lolas left Mimecast last June after 15 months as the vendor’s first channel director for Australia and New Zealand, and was later replaced by ex-SailPoint channel director Craig McGregor

She has more than 15 years of experience in global channels, enterprise software sales and marketing, working for the likes of Citrix and Dell EMC.

Her appointment follows a flurry of change at Commvault, starting last year when former Puppet leader Sanjay Mirchandani replaced Bob Hammer as global CEO. Six months later, changes hit the regional executive level with A/NZ VP Robert Malkin departing last September

The leadership line-up now spans former VMware executive Callum Eade as APJ vice president and Prasanna Gulasekharam, who was promoted from Commvault’s New Zealand country manager to VP of sales for A/NZ.

“Commvault has evolved, with a new CEO and global leadership, bringing a new passion and approach to delivering future ready technology,” Eade said.

“Our goals as a company are to simplify, innovate and execute and it starts with having the right calibre of leaders in the region. Rema will bring her passion for sales, technical and partner enablement and making it simpler for partners to sell and our customers to use Commvault.”


