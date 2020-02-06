Dell pushes hyperconverged with new VxRail accelerator

Michael Dell (Dell Technologies) Credit: Dreamstime

Dell Technologies is doubling down on rewards for partners selling hyperconverged infrastructure in its latest partner program refresh.

The vendor will now offer 2x rebate accelerators for Cloud Service Providers who have attained its cloud competency and who sell its VxRail hyperconverged appliances.

Meanwhile, while rebates for platinum and titanium CPS will remain the same, “most” other rebate accelerators will be removed for “not materially changing business outcomes”, according to Dell’s SVP for global alliances, Jay Snyder.

“We want to be able to look at other ways to help our partners drive and achieve value such as the new 2x accelerator on VxRail for CSP partners earning the CSP Dell Technologies Cloud competency,” he explained in a video published by Dell.

The new 2020 program will also follow through promises made earlier by Snyder to level the revenue playing field out to partners in smaller markets.

As such, new revenue requirements will be implemented on a regional basis, with Dell having used Australia has a test case to assess the achievability of scaling in smaller markets in line with the vendor’s global targets.

“These different revenue requirements will help provide more attainable tier advancement opportunities and benefits for these partners in smaller markets,” said. “This is a huge and positive change for the business.”

Meanwhile, in an effort to encourage its own sales teams to work with channel partners, Dell’s new program will offer sell-out compensation for deals conducted with authorised CSPs.

According to Snyder, this will “create collaboration with sales instead of competition” and get move towards achieving Dell’s target of having half its sales team work with the channel.

On a day-to-day level, partners will also see a reduction in their paperwork as Dell ends the requirement to send a point-of-sale report each month.

Instead, partners will be sent an end-user validation report, with Dell asking them to verify the information provided, a move Snyder described as making hundreds of partners cheer.