Menu
AWS Compute Optimizer arrives in Sydney region

AWS Compute Optimizer arrives in Sydney region

Available as a free opt-in service

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has brought its Compute Optimizer service to the Asia Pacific (Sydney region).

Users can utilise the service to determine the optimal configuration and usage of AWS resources, like Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances and Auto Scaling groups.

If not, Compute Optimizer suggests recommendations for M, C, R, T and X instance families.

Analysed resources by the service include include CPU utilisation, memory utilisation, bytes received and sent out on all network interfaces and the number of input/output operations for the local disk.

These resources have to be running from 30 to 60 hours before an analysis can take place and can take up to 12 hours to complete.

Compute Optimizer is available as an opt-in service through the AWS Management Console, AWS Command Line Interface (CLI) and AWS Source Development Kit (SDK). Users can utilise the service for free, only paying for the AWS Compute resources needed to run applications and Amazon CloudWatch monitoring fees.

In addition to  being available through the Sydney region, other newly added AWS Compute Organizer regions include Mumbai, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, North California, central Canada, Frankfurt, London, Paris and Stockholm.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags amazonAmazon Web ServicesAWS

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 