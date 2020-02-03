Kordia buys cloud and container specialist Emerging Technology Partners

Added capability to complement Kordia's SaaS, IT integration and managed desktop solutions

Scott Bartlett (Kordia) Credit: Kordia

State-owned telecommunications, broadcast and ICT services company Kordia has bought Auckland-based boutique cloud consultancy and container specialist Emerging Technology Partners.

Kordia CEO Scott Bartlett said the acquisition of would help the group to better address the holistic cloud requirements of customers.

“Digital migration is the new frontier every business must navigate to mitigate risk, manage infrastructure and succeed in the digital world," Bartlett said.

"By bringing Emerging Technology Partners into the fold, we’re acquiring its specialist knowledge in enterprise digital transformation, as well as its track record of delivering complex and high-level cloud enablement projects."

Kordia has successfully delivered robust and secure connections to the cloud for several years as part of its "Best Connected Strategy", he said.

This has led to increased demand for specialist support with their workload transformation.

"This acquisition puts us in a better position to assist Kiwi businesses to execute their cloud strategy and complements our existing connectivity and cyber security offerings.”

According to the Companies Office, Emerging Technology Partners is 70 per cent owned by VIFX Limited Partnership. Kordia told Reseller News it was the Emerging Technology Partners business that was sold, not the company.

No sale price was released.



Emerging Technology Partners is best known for delivering business-critical infrastructure and cloud technology projects to enterprise customers, providing strategic planning, architecture, design, implementation and managed services.

A Microsoft Azure Gold partner, it specialise in workload transformation to Azure, with skill in containerisation, microservices, application modernisation and DevOps practices.

Logan Ringland of Emerging Technology Partners said joining with Kordia was positive news for the company's people partners and customers.

"The move will broaden the customer base for both organisations, and with Kordia’s backing, Emerging Technology Partners will be in an excellent position to accelerate our business," he said.

Bartlett said the deal will also see this added capability complementing the SaaS, IT integration and managed desktop solutions already provided by Kordia's channel partners.”



All Emerging Technology Partners personnel are being retained and key staff members Logan Ringland and Matt Green will remain as head of sales and head of cloud technology and delivery respectively.