Wipro CEO steps down, cites “family commitments”

Abidali Neemuchwala (Wipro) Credit: Wipro

Abidali Neemuchwala has resigned from his role as CEO and managing director of Wipro, stepping down due to “family commitments”.

A replacement search is now underway at the global system integrator (GSI), with Neemuchwala continuing to hold office until a successor is appointed.

“It has been my honour and privilege to serve Wipro, a company with a rich legacy of almost 75 years,” Neemuchwala said. “We have made considerable progress in our transformation journey, improved our delivery engine and institutionalised deeper client centricity.”

Neemuchwala was appointed to the role in February 2016 and oversaw more than $8 billion in revenue in a company housing over 160,000 employees across six continents.

Neemuchwala - who previously held the position of COO - has more than 25 years experience in IT services, having held key leadership roles with Tata Consultancy Services prior to joining Wipro, spanning business, technology, sales, operations and consulting.

“We thank Abid for his leadership and his contributions to Wipro,” added Rishad Premji, chairman of Wipro. “Over the last four years, Abid helped build a strong execution mindset, drove key acquisitions and scaled our digital business globally. We wish him the very best for the future.”

In September 2019, Wipro expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to target enterprise customers across specific industry segments.

The enhanced alliance sees the technology provider build out cloud capabilities in verticals such as consumer goods and banking, financial services and insurance, alongside semi-conductor and healthcare sectors.

Wipro currently goes to market with a dedicated practice focusing on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), built to provide enterprise offerings across application modernisation, data, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), in addition to SAP workload migration and industrialised cloud migration.

A month prior, in August 2019, the GSI also launched a new co-innovation centre in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of plans to drive customer transformation agendas.

Unveiled as the Wipro-AWS Launch Pad, the “state-of-the-art” facility - housed in Bengaluru, India - is designed to allow the provider to showcase in-house capabilities on AWS Cloud.

The centre serves as a customer showcase hub for specialised teams to “ideate, collaborate, develop and deliver” futuristic solutions, with specific focus on AI, machine learning, analytics, Internet of Things, blockchain, augmented and virtual reality.