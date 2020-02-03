Menu
Chillisoft bags ExtraHop for cloud native network detection

System is to be integrated into Chillisoft's labs

By Rob O'Neill
Specialist cybersecurity distributor Chillisoft has inked a deal to distribute ExtraHop's cloud native network detection technology.

The partnership aims to enable ExtraHop to accelerate growth and meet increasing demand for network detection and response systems in New Zealand, but ia also part of a broader Asia-Pacific push.

“Chillisoft’s appointment in New Zealand forms a key element of our global channel strategy to expand our presence locally and across the Asia-Pacific region,” said Mark Fitzmaurice, vice president of global channels at ExtraHop. 

Chillisoft will help ExtraHop to build a network of professional resellers and integrators to support the sales growth among distributed enterprises and those requiring support for datacentre infrastructure, the cloud, or robust managed services.

Alex Teh, CEO at Chillisoft, said New Zealand enterprises are looking for network visibility, enterprise reporting, and network detection to enhance their posture, and also want to have the option to deploy through a managed service.

“ExtraHop’s rich feature functionality in areas such as SSL decryption and TLS encryption, as well as its in-depth channel model operating across partners, managed services partners, and distributors will reinforce our ability to secure beachhead opportunities in key verticals across all industries,” Teh said.

ExtraHop will support Chillisoft with training and accreditation through its Panorama partner program, enabling it to provide first-line support, training, demonstration and pre-sales capabilities. 

The program also offers partner sales engineers a deeper technical view of ExtraHop including demonstrations, use cases, and competitive differentiation.

Chillisoft will integrate ExtraHop into its in-house Chillisoft Labs in Auckland, where its range of solutions are installed in an environment for customer testing, demonstration, and configuration.

ExtraHop claims Credit Suisse, The Home Depot, Caesars Entertainment and Liberty Global among its international customers.


