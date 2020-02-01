Menu
Google Cloud reveals Anthos Fellow program, cloud DevOps engineering certification

Certified Fellows are invitation-only while Professional Cloud DevOps Engineers must undergo an exam

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Credit: Google Cloud

Google Cloud has unveiled two new certifications: the Google Cloud Certified Fellow program for Anthos expertise and the Professional Cloud DevOps (development and operations) Engineer certification.

The Google Cloud Certified Fellow program is an invitation-only certification program for “technical leaders” with expertise in Anthos, the tech giant’s open hybrid- and multi-cloud application platform, and have led organisations through its adoption.

Detailed in a blog post by Rochana Golani, director of Google Cloud learning and enablement at Google, invited fellows must pass a series of assessments, which include hands-on labs and a panel interview.

The program currently consists of 20 leaders in the IT space, three of which are from Australia: Andrew Farrell, domain architect for cloud and DevOps tooling at ANZ, and Brendan Wreford, lead engineer, also at ANZ, along with Jason O’Connell, Google Cloud Platform owner at Macquarie Banking and Financial Services.

Meanwhile, the Professional Cloud DevOps Engineer Certification was introduced as a means of addressing a lack of skilled cloud DevOps engineers, according to Golani.

“DevOps is emerging as an integral part of digital transformation projects. The role of cloud DevOps engineers is to employ continuous change and rapid experimentation to help organisations transform quickly and meet changing customer demands. Unfortunately, DevOps engineering positions are currently one of the most difficult technical positions to fill,” she said.

“To address this skills shortage, we are offering a Professional Cloud DevOps Engineer certification. Now, cloud professionals can become industry recognised and clearly demonstrate to employers their expertise in efficient development operations with a focus on service reliability and delivery speed.”

Users interested in this certification have to undergo an exam and pay a US$200 fee. The exam can be taken in 18 locations across Australia and three across New Zealand.

Google will also be conducting a webinar in preparation for exams on 21 February.


