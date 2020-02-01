Reseller News Exchange returns to Auckland and Wellington

With two important events that will examine how partners can best master cloud security

Credit: Dreamstime

Reseller News is excited to bring its Exchange events back to Auckland and Wellington, this time with a focus on unpacking the best ways partners can overcome and master the prospect of security in the cloud.

An interactive forum designed to debate the key issues in the New Zealand channel, the Reseller News Exchange events encourage open and engaging discussions in which partners can offer opinions on the opportunities and challenges ahead, providing a platform for different perspectives and insights.

Indeed, the Exchange series of events is designed to provide a voice to all attendees, spanning partner, vendor and distributor organisations across New Zealand.

Following the success of the inaugural Reseller News Exchange events in 2018, which looked at how the introduction of GDPR would impact New Zealand, the next wave of events will examine the challenges organisations face when it comes to securing their cloud assets and explore the opportunities partners have in helping to solve these challenges.

The two events will take place on the morning of Wednesday, 19 February in Wellington and the morning of Thursday, 20 February in Auckland, under the theme of Beyond the myths: How partners can master cloud security.

These events come as channel partners find themselves in an unprecedented position to take advantage of the surging market demand for cloud security skills, products and services.

According to analyst firm Gartner, one of the top seven security and risk trends for 2020 is the increasingly popular tendency of leading organisations investing in and maturing their cloud security competency as it becomes the dominant, mainstream computing platform.

This follows on from similar trend predictions made by Gartner in 2019, which suggested that the shift to cloud means that security teams are stretched thin as talent may be unavailable and organisations are simply not prepared for it.

As such, Gartner estimates that the majority of cloud security failures will be the fault of the customers through 2023. This is where partners have the opportunity to step in and fill the skills or capability gap that could otherwise leave an organisation exposed.

These exclusive Reseller News Exchange events will go on the road to discuss and uncover this and other such opportunities while also evaluating challenges for the channel and its collective customer-base in the year ahead.

Both events are open to channel partners -- spanning resellers, managed service providers, systems integrators, consultants, independent software vendors and start-ups.

More details will be shared shortly, but to register for Wellington and Auckland, please click here.

WELLINGTON

When - Wednesday 19 February

Time - 8:00am - 10:30am

Where - James Cook Hotel Grand Chancellor, Wellington

AUCKLAND

When - Thursday 20 February

Time - 8:00am - 10:30am

Where - Heritage Auckland, Auckland

For more information, contact Reseller News Editor, Leon Spencer, via leon_spencer@idg.com.au