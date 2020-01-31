CCL-Revera achieves VMware principal partner status

Partner connect programme redefines how VMware interacts with the channel.

CCL-Revera wins elite partner status. Credit: VMware

Spark-owned ICT services provider CCL-Revera has achieved principal partner status in VMware's newly-launched partner programme.

The new certification, which CCL said was a New Zealand first, recognised the company’s expertise with VMware’s proprietary virtualisation technologies across hybrid cloud, data centres, desktop and mobility, and networks.

It also opened the door to new business planning and co-selling opportunities, incentives, and external badging.

Revera achieved VMware premier partner status in 2012 and now holds close to 300 VMware certifications across its team of 58 engineers.

Principal partner status is awarded to service providers who have achieved either VMware cloud verified status or master services competency (MSC) and, as such, are deemed the vendor’s most capable partners.



CCL-Revera has both, having recently achieved MSC for VMware data centre virtualisation technologies.

CCL’s elevation follows the launch last year of VMware partner connect, a new partner programme that redefined how the vendor interacted and conducted business with the channel.

“CCL’s new partnership status reflects our significant investment in expertise and training to ensure our clients can confidently connect existing applications to public cloud tools and bolt-on cloud-ready services," CCL’s director of strategy and partnerships Richard Hansen said.

VMware’s NZ cloud services manager Mike Hornsby said the combined CCL-Revera offered New Zealand customers true end-to-end capability, from device to datacentre to the edge.