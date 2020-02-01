Computergate picks up Kodak Alaris service business in NZ

Mario Greco (Computergate) Credit: Supplied

Computergate New Zealand has been appointed the local authorised service partner for Kodak Alaris' range of document scanners, imaging software and services.

The new partnership will play a key role in Melbourne-based Computergate’s strategy to strengthen its service and maintenance offerings in New Zealand and expand its portfolio, the company said.

Computergate will also support Kodak Alaris’ newly appointed distributor, ACA Pacific.

“Repair and maintenance services is one of Kodak Alaris’ distinct competitive advantages,” said Ryan Smith, Kodak Alaris A/NZ Service Manager.

Smith said Computergate delivers industry-leading first-time fix rates, ISO-9001 certification and will only use genuine parts.

"We will work closely with Computergate to offer service programmes that will meet and exceed customers’ needs," he said.

Computergate CEO Mario Greco said alignment with vendors who recognise service is integral to the sales cycle was essential if the company was to achieve growth in its third-party maintenance business.

Computergate is a channel oriented, global independent IT service provider. It delivers services for many vendors, distributors, resellers and systems integrators.