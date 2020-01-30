Menu
Google reportedly working on Teams-killer enterprise UC app

Google reportedly working on Teams-killer enterprise UC app

Reportedly will combine functionality from Gmail, Drive, Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Thomas Kurian (Google Cloud)

Thomas Kurian (Google Cloud)

Credit: Google Cloud

Google is reportedly developing an unified communication (UC) application for enterprises that combine various standalone G Suite services and communication offerings.

According to The Information, Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, discussed the app at a January conference for Google Cloud salespeople and business partners.

The site reported the app will be part of G Suite, and will include functionality from Gmail, Drive, Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat.

While not given a name, the app is reportedly being tested internally at Google.

As reported by The Information, the app could also assist the tech giant in competing with similar apps from other big vendors, such as Microsoft’s Teams.

While the full extent of this app is currently unknown, there is a big demand for unified communication offerings; Microsoft’s Teams app saw an increase of seven million active daily users between July 2019 and November 2019.

As of 19 November 2019, Teams is being used daily by over 20 million users and over the last month has seen an update that added a push-to-talk “Walkie Talkie” feature.

Prior to this, many new features for Teams were announced at Microsoft’s Ignite 2019 conference in early November 2019.

Meanwhile, Google has introduced Secret Manager to Google Cloud and has announced a shutdown timeline for G Suite's Google App Maker.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftGoogleTEAMSG Suite

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 