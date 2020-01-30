SoftIron breaks into APAC with new hire

US headquartered storage vendor SoftIron has stepped into the APAC region with the appointment of former Nyriad sales and service head Paul Harris as its new regional director of sales.

SoftIron specialises in storage solutions from the data centre to the edge with its software-defined storage (SDS) portfolio, HyperDrive which is based on open source SDS platform, Ceph.

Harris’ resume includes leadership roles across A/NZ with companies such as Telstra, Volante, Storagecraft and was most recently the head of sales and service for New Zealand software-defined computational storage company Nyriad.

Harris said he looks forward to building up SoftIron’s business in the region and working alongside partners and customers.

"The industry at large is becoming aware that on-premise storage requirements are more relevant than ever in a hybrid cloud world, and the need for global resilience of data across multinational geographies with diverse workloads and use-cases means that software-defined storage has come of age,” Harris said.

SoftIron CEO Phil Straw said he was eager to leverage Harris’ vast experience and network to make an impact in the region.

"The Asia Pacific region is well regarded for its innovative spirit and leadership in advancing new use cases and ways to leverage technology to improve performance, efficiency and ultimately peoples' lives," Straw said.